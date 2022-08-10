Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 31st

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BIGZ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. 561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,944. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the first quarter worth $132,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the first quarter worth $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the first quarter worth $173,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the first quarter worth $246,000.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

