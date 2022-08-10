Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 1st

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $23.38. 910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,076. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.