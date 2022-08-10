BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

MUC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,674. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

