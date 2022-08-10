BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
MUC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,674. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (MUC)
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.