BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MYD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,731. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 212,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100,602 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

