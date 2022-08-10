BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

MIY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,005. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

