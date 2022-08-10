BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 1st

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MYN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.07. 1,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,148. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (MYN)
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.