BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 1st

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MYN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.07. 1,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,148. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYN. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading

