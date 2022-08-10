BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,197 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $156,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. 1,570,680 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

