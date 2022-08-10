Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Reaches Market Cap of $184,886.90

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $184,886.90 and approximately $27,613.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,677.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00038292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00130822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00065219 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

