Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.20. 307,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,839. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 3.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,238.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $99,795.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,934 shares of company stock valued at $381,721 over the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

