Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.71-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $892.50 million-$916.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.84 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BCOR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Blucora Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Blucora stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.76. 421,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $980.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. Blucora has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $22.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blucora

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Blucora had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in Blucora by 162.2% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,153,000 after buying an additional 1,112,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Blucora by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,044,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Blucora by 77.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Blucora by 100.0% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Blucora by 40.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Stories

