Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Issues Earnings Results

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 191.76% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS.

Blue Apron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APRN traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. 110,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,009. The firm has a market cap of $124.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Apron

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,684 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $29,826.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,803 shares of company stock valued at $57,913. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. HAP Trading LLC raised its stake in Blue Apron by 176.4% during the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 83,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 33.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 58,822 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

