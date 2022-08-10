Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Issues Earnings Results

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRNGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 191.76% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS.

Blue Apron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APRN traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. 110,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,009. The firm has a market cap of $124.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,684 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $29,826.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,803 shares of company stock valued at $57,913. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Apron

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. HAP Trading LLC raised its stake in Blue Apron by 176.4% during the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 83,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 33.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 58,822 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

