BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) to Market Perform

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Recipe Unlimited Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RCPUF remained flat at $9.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 52 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. Recipe Unlimited has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $17.02.

Recipe Unlimited Company Profile

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises full-service restaurants brands. It operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. The company operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, The Keg, Anejo, Blanco Cantina, Casey's, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Fionn MacCool's, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

