BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

NYSE DSM traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. 116,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,622. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 101.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,384 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 45,499 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 329,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

