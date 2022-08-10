BoatPilot Token (NAVY) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

BoatPilot Token (NAVY) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. One BoatPilot Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BoatPilot Token has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. BoatPilot Token has a market cap of $17,475.77 and $8.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00040410 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00014792 BTC.
About BoatPilot Token
BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 coins and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 coins. BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io. The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoatPilot Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boatpilot. The official website for BoatPilot Token is boatpilot.io.
Buying and Selling BoatPilot Token
Receive News & Updates for BoatPilot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoatPilot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.