BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 3,424 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.24. 885,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,648,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

