BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.15.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $7.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.55. The stock had a trading volume of 134,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.85. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.