BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 1,965 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after acquiring an additional 319,268 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after acquiring an additional 199,027 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after acquiring an additional 757,966 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,792,000 after acquiring an additional 245,408 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.76. 4,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,554. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.29 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

