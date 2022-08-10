BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.85. The stock had a trading volume of 316,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,249,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.87. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $203.64 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

