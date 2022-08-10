BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $497,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

PLD traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $133.52. 42,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

