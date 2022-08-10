BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $588,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 655,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,879,000 after acquiring an additional 89,909 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. 17,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,428. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

