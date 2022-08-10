BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $717,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $12.29 on Wednesday, reaching $242.23. The company had a trading volume of 220,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,112,541. The firm has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.