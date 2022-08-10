BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,365 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 385,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,295,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

