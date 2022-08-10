BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 133 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $279,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

NYSE LHX traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $234.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.40 and its 200 day moving average is $237.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

