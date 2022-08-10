BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,330,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in Oracle by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,723 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.83. The stock had a trading volume of 103,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,372,584. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $207.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

