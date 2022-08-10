BOLT Reaches Market Cap of $4.78 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (BOLT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and $43,776.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOLT has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,997.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00038292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00129403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00063534 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global.

BOLT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

