BOMB Reaches Market Capitalization of $255,676.43 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $255,676.43 and $140,757.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,928.07 or 1.00093273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00049804 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00028025 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001474 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,324 coins and its circulating supply is 890,536 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

BOMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

