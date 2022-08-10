BonusCloud (BXC) Achieves Market Cap of $916,604.04

BonusCloud (BXC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $916,604.04 and approximately $24,323.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One BonusCloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,071.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00127901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00036327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00070365 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BXC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,352,137,888 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io.

BonusCloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

