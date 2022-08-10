Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $60.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,017.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,314. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,920.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,136.68.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,557.20.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

