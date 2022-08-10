Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,735. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503 over the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after buying an additional 317,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,903,000 after acquiring an additional 306,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $10,407,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.