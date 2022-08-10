Boston Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Dover were worth $675,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Dover by 41.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Dover by 48.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dover by 39.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

DOV traded up $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $116.66 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.99.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

