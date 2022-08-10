Boston Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814,223 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 3.21% of Leidos worth $472,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.83. 7,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

