Boston Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Boston Partners increased its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488,926 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 4.11% of NortonLifeLock worth $634,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,944,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,050,000 after acquiring an additional 953,733 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,913,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,405,000 after acquiring an additional 464,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,390,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,347,000 after purchasing an additional 241,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,722,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,628,000 after purchasing an additional 173,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 1.2 %

NLOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 205,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,527. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

