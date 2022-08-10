Boston Partners Buys 1,845,762 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Boston Partners increased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,463,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845,762 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 6.48% of US Foods worth $543,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 69.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 276.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $32.37. 64,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,298. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CL King raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other US Foods news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

