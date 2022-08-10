Boston Partners Buys 91,251 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,341,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,251 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group comprises about 0.9% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Boston Partners owned approximately 4.76% of Everest Re Group worth $705,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RE. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE traded up $3.38 on Wednesday, reaching $264.20. 3,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,926. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.13. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $248.63 and a 52 week high of $308.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

