Boston Partners Has $404.96 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,610,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,228 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Novartis were worth $404,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.00. 90,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,209. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.