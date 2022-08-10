Boston Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,366,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,707 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Chubb were worth $506,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Chubb by 23.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in Chubb by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Chubb by 26.6% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,441. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.29. The company has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

