Boston Partners Sells 164,590 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Boston Partners cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784,391 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 164,590 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.32% of Applied Materials worth $366,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.4 %

AMAT stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.08. The company had a trading volume of 325,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,402. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average of $115.62. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

