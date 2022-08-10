Boston Partners Sells 184,863 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,431,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184,863 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.83% of Capital One Financial worth $450,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 249,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,230 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,325,893.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,499,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,322. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF traded up $6.37 on Wednesday, hitting $112.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.97. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

