Boston Partners Sells 41,932 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,397,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,932 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.0% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $858,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 73,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 463,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,492,531. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $189.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

