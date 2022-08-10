Boston Partners Sells 92,239 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,916,392 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 92,239 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 1.2% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.61% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $978,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after buying an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,183 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $105,524,000 after acquiring an additional 539,799 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after acquiring an additional 537,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,472. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.44 and its 200-day moving average is $239.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.37 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.35.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

