Boston Partners Trims Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,290,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,276,503 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.92% of Cenovus Energy worth $342,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,533,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113,090 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,060 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,777,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $73,133,000. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of CVE stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,992,743. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

