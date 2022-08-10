Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.
Bread Financial Trading Up 15.4 %
Shares of NYSE BFH traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.96. The stock had a trading volume of 22,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $106.08.
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.46 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bread Financial Company Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
