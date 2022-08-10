Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) PT Raised to $21.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BRDG traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,896. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 29.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the second quarter worth $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Stories

