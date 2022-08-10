Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TSE BRE traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,847. The stock has a market cap of C$128.03 million and a PE ratio of 11.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.91. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1-year low of C$12.40 and a 1-year high of C$17.44.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.43 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

