Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 65.0% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,709,000 after acquiring an additional 786,996 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,871,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,191,000 after buying an additional 346,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,284,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,500,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,348,000 after buying an additional 733,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,768,000 after buying an additional 226,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara Price Performance

Shares of AVLR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.80. 876,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.50. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Insider Activity at Avalara

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVLR. Bank of America cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Avalara Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.