Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after buying an additional 365,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $12.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $545.18. 18,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,332. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $517.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.66 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

