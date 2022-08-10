Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $14.10 on Wednesday, reaching $546.90. The company had a trading volume of 32,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $517.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.21. The firm has a market cap of $220.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.66 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

