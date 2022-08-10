Brokerages Set AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Target Price at $11.38

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.38.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MITT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Matthew Jozoff acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $59,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,459.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance
NYSE:MITT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.53. 60,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,276. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $180.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.53.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -103.70%.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.
Featured Stories
