Brokerages Set AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Target Price at $11.38

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MITT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Jozoff acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $59,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,459.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MITT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.53. 60,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,276. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $180.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.53.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -103.70%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

Featured Stories

