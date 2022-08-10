Brokerages Set BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target at $96.89

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.89.

BL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

BlackLine Trading Down 1.7 %

BL opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average is $71.19. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $287,268. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

