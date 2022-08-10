Brokerages Set Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price at $168.89

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.42.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,390,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,157,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 31,501 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG opened at $124.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 25.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

